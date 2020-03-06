Young Sheldon: Season Three Ratings

This season, Young Sheldon has some big shoes to fill. Ratings giant The Big Bang Theory is gone and now, its spin-off series is expected to take over and anchor CBS’ Thursday night. The network obviously has a lot of faith in the program as CBS has already renewed it for a fourth season. But, was that jumping the gun? How will Young Sheldon perform without Big Bang as its lead-in? Could this CBS series still be cancelled? Stay tuned.

A single-camera family comedy series, Young Sheldon stars Iain Armitage, Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Annie Potts, Montana Jordan, Raegan Revord, Matt Hobby, and Jim Parsons (narration). Recurring cast members include Sarah Baker, John Hartman, and Jayne Taini. Revolving around the early life of The Big Bang Theory’s Sheldon Cooper (Parsons), this comedy series follows a gifted and naive young Sheldon (Armitage) as he navigates his way through life while living with his very normal Texas family. Sheldon’s father, George (Barber), struggles to find his way as a high school football coach and as father to a boy he doesn’t understand while Sheldon’s mother, Mary (Perry), fiercely protects and nurtures her son in a town where he just doesn’t fit in. Sheldon’s older brother, Georgie (Jordan), does the best he can in high school, but it’s tough to be cool when you’re in the same classes with your odd younger brother. Sheldon’s twin sister, Missy (Revord), sometimes resents all the attention Sheldon gets, but also remains the one person who can reliably tell Sheldon the truth. Sheldon’s beloved Meemaw (Potts), his foul-mouthed, hard-drinking Texas grandmother who is very supportive of her grandson and his unique gifts.

For comparisons: Season two of Young Sheldon on CBS averaged a 1.71 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 11.14 million viewers.

