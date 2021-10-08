Young Sheldon: Season Five Ratings

We don’t have to worry about Young Sheldon being cancelled by CBS since it’s already been renewed for seasons six and seven. Given what we already know about Sheldon Cooper’s young life, it seems likely those will be the final seasons. Still, if the ratings are strong enough, perhaps the show could continue and follow the boy genius to CalTech. Stay tuned.

A family comedy series, the Young Sheldon TV show stars Iain Armitage, Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Annie Potts, Montana Jordan, Raegan Revord, Matt Hobby, and Jim Parsons (narration). Recurring cast members include Wallace Shawn, Ryan Phuong, Melissa Peterman, Wyatt McClure, Doc Farrow, Nancy Linehan Charles, Rex Linn, Ed Begley Jr., Mckenna Grace, Andrea Anders, Mary Grill, Craig T. Nelson, Ava Allan, and London Cheshire. Revolving around the early life of The Big Bang Theory’s Sheldon Cooper (Parsons), this comedy series follows a gifted and naive young Sheldon (Armitage) as he navigates his way through life while living with his very normal Texas family. Sheldon’s father, George (Barber), struggles to find his way as a high school football coach and as father to a boy he doesn’t understand. Sheldon’s mother, Mary (Perry), fiercely protects and nurtures her son in a town where he just doesn’t fit in. Sheldon’s older brother, Georgie (Jordan), does the best he can in high school. Sheldon’s twin sister, Missy (Revord), sometimes resents all the attention Sheldon gets, but also remains the one person who can reliably tell her brother the truth. Sheldon’s beloved Meemaw (Potts), his foul-mouthed, hard-drinking Texas grandmother, is very supportive of her grandson and his unique gifts.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

10/8 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

For comparisons: Season four of Young Sheldon on CBS averaged a 0.76 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 7.22 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



What do you think? Do you like the Young Sheldon TV series on CBS? Are you glad to know it’s already been renewed for a sixth season?