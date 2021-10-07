Young Sheldon: Season Five Viewer Votes

How will the pre-teen genius grow in the fifth season of the Young Sheldon TV show on CBS? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Young Sheldon is cancelled or renewed for season six. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the fifth season episodes of Young Sheldon here.

A CBS family comedy series, the Young Sheldon TV show stars Iain Armitage, Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Annie Potts, Montana Jordan, Raegan Revord, Matt Hobby, and Jim Parsons (narration). Recurring cast members include Wallace Shawn, Ryan Phuong, Melissa Peterman, Wyatt McClure, Doc Farrow, Nancy Linehan Charles, Rex Linn, Ed Begley Jr., Mckenna Grace, Andrea Anders, Mary Grill, Craig T. Nelson, Ava Allan, and London Cheshire. Revolving around the early life of The Big Bang Theory’s Sheldon Cooper (Parsons), this comedy series follows a gifted and naive young Sheldon (Armitage) as he navigates his way through life while living with his very normal Texas family. Sheldon’s father, George (Barber), struggles to find his way as a high school football coach and as father to a boy he doesn’t understand. Sheldon’s mother, Mary (Perry), fiercely protects and nurtures her son in a town where he just doesn’t fit in. Sheldon’s older brother, Georgie (Jordan), does the best he can in high school. Sheldon’s twin sister, Missy (Revord), sometimes resents all the attention Sheldon gets, but also remains the one person who can reliably tell her brother the truth. Sheldon’s beloved Meemaw (Potts), his foul-mouthed, hard-drinking Texas grandmother, is very supportive of her grandson and his unique gifts.





Young Sheldon has already been renewed for a sixth season on CBS