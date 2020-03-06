Vulture Watch

Airing on the CBS television network, Young Sheldon stars Iain Armitage, Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Annie Potts, Montana Jordan, Raegan Revord, Matt Hobby, and Jim Parsons (narration). Recurring cast members include Sarah Baker, John Hartman, and Jayne Taini. Revolving around the early life of The Big Bang Theory’s Sheldon Cooper (Parsons), this comedy series follows a gifted and naive young Sheldon (Armitage) as he navigates his way through life while living with his very normal Texas family. Sheldon’s father, George (Barber), struggles to find his way as a high school football coach and as father to a boy he doesn’t understand. Sheldon’s mother, Mary (Perry), fiercely protects and nurtures her son in a town where he just doesn’t fit in. Sheldon’s older brother, Georgie (Jordan), does the best he can in high school, but it’s tough to be cool when you’re in the same classes with your odd younger brother. Sheldon’s twin sister, Missy (Revord), sometimes resents all the attention Sheldon gets, but also remains the one person who can reliably tell Sheldon the truth. Sheldon’s beloved Meemaw (Potts), his foul-mouthed, hard-drinking Texas grandmother who is very supportive of her grandson and his unique gifts.



Season Three Ratings

The third season of Young Sheldon is averaging a 1.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 8.49 million viewers. Compared to season two, that’s down by 40% and 24%, respectively. Find out how Young Sheldon stacks up against other CBS TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S Young Sheldon has been renewed for a fourth season which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

CBS has already renewed Young Sheldon for season four. Though the ratings are way down, it seems very unlikely that the network would rescind that order but, if the ratings drop low enough, you never know. For now, I’ll keep an eye on the ratings and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Young Sheldon cancellation or renewal news.



