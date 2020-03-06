Vulture Watch
What’s This TV Show About?
Airing on the CBS television network, the Mom TV series stars Anna Faris, Allison Janney, Mimi Kennedy, Jaime Pressly, Beth Hall, William Fichtner, and Kristen Johnston. After years of questionable choices, Christy (Faris) is now sober and has her life mostly back on track — although she’s often tested by her mother, Bonnie (Janney), who’s also a recovering addict. These days, Christy is well on her way to becoming a lawyer, while Bonnie is in a healthy romantic relationship and has just gotten married to Adam (Fichtner). Through it all, Bonnie and Christy rely on their support system from AA, including the wise Marjorie (Kennedy), wealthy Jill (Pressly), overly emotional Wendy (Hall), and Bonnie’s foster sister, ex-con Tammy (Johnston). Though dysfunctional, this family sticks together and helps each other no matter what life may throw their way.
Season Seven Ratings
The seventh season of Mom is averaging a 0.77 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.14 million viewers. Compared to season six, that’s down by 35% and 23%, respectively. Find out how Mom stacks up against other CBS TV shows.
Telly’s Take
You don’t have to worry about Mom being cancelled for a while. CBS has already renewed the sitcom for an eighth season. I’ll still keep an eye on the ratings anyway and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Mom cancellation or renewal news.
Love Mom watch it every week love the theme of addicts turning their lives around Alison and Ana have great chemistry
Absolutely LOVE Mom!!! Keep it going! It’s one of the BEST shows on TV right now.
I honestly don’t like it….I stopped after 3 seasons because it’s depressing and they kill off characters in this show and it doesn’t make me laugh…and I find it sick that they joke about things that’s related to death or someone who has cancer and you would hear the edited laughing in the background when they say these things. The two actresses Anna Farris and Jaime Pressly need to move on and star in better movies or shows because they are wasting their talent in this stupid show.
The show does make light of some serious issues, but to not be able to laugh at such a funny show isn’t the show’s fault, but rather a character flaw on your part.
I love the mom show and can hardly wait for Thursday to get here to watch it,but tonight Dec.19th was the worse show it has ever been with all the fowl language and all the sex scenes Why do you have to ruin a good show with all this?
Love the show.