Mom: Cancelled by CBS? Renewed for Season Eight?

by Telly Vulture

Mom TV show on CBS: canceled or renewed for season 8?

Photo: Screen Grab/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. © 2019 WBEI. All rights reserved.

Vulture Watch

The Television Vulture is watching the Mom TV show on CBSWill Christy and Bonnie stay on track? Has the Mom TV show been cancelled or renewed for an eighth season on CBS? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Mom, season eight. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?  
 

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the CBS television network, the Mom TV series stars Anna Faris, Allison Janney, Mimi Kennedy, Jaime Pressly, Beth Hall, William Fichtner, and Kristen Johnston. After years of questionable choices, Christy (Faris) is now sober and has her life mostly back on track — although she’s often tested by her mother, Bonnie (Janney), who’s also a recovering addict. These days, Christy is well on her way to becoming a lawyer, while Bonnie is in a healthy romantic relationship and has just gotten married to Adam (Fichtner). Through it all, Bonnie and Christy rely on their support system from AA, including the wise Marjorie (Kennedy), wealthy Jill (Pressly), overly emotional Wendy (Hall), and Bonnie’s foster sister, ex-con Tammy (Johnston). Though dysfunctional, this family sticks together and helps each other no matter what life may throw their way.
 

Season Seven Ratings

The seventh season of Mom is averaging a 0.77 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.14 million viewers. Compared to season six, that’s down by 35% and 23%, respectively. Find out how Mom stacks up against other CBS TV shows.
 

O   F   F   I   C   I   A   L          S   T   A   T   U   S
Mom has been renewed for an eighth season which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Telly’s Take

You don’t have to worry about Mom being cancelled for a while. CBS has already renewed the sitcom for an eighth season. I’ll still keep an eye on the ratings anyway and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Mom cancellation or renewal news.
 

What do you think? Do you hope the Mom TV show will be renewed for an eighth season? How would you feel if CBS cancelled this TV series, instead?



Joan Locascio
Reader
Joan Locascio

Love Mom watch it every week love the theme of addicts turning their lives around Alison and Ana have great chemistry

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
March 6, 2020 7:51 pm
Joe U
Reader
Joe U

Absolutely LOVE Mom!!! Keep it going! It's one of the BEST shows on TV right now.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
March 1, 2020 9:14 pm
Michelle Dann
Reader
Michelle Dann

I honestly don't like it….I stopped after 3 seasons because it's depressing and they kill off characters in this show and it doesn't make me laugh…and I find it sick that they joke about things that's related to death or someone who has cancer and you would hear the edited laughing in the background when they say these things. The two actresses Anna Farris and Jaime Pressly need to move on and star in better movies or shows because they are wasting their talent in this stupid show.

Vote Up0-2Vote Down Reply
January 16, 2020 4:48 pm
Bob S
Reader
Bob S

The show does make light of some serious issues, but to not be able to laugh at such a funny show isn't the show's fault, but rather a character flaw on your part.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
March 1, 2020 9:23 pm
Paula Mateny
Reader
Paula Mateny

I love the mom show and can hardly wait for Thursday to get here to watch it,but tonight Dec.19th was the worse show it has ever been with all the fowl language and all the sex scenes Why do you have to ruin a good show with all this?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
December 19, 2019 9:37 pm
Sonja
Reader
Sonja

Love the show.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
December 15, 2019 8:24 am
