Airing on the CBS television network, the Mom TV series stars Anna Faris, Allison Janney, Mimi Kennedy, Jaime Pressly, Beth Hall, William Fichtner, and Kristen Johnston. After years of questionable choices, Christy (Faris) is now sober and has her life mostly back on track — although she’s often tested by her mother, Bonnie (Janney), who’s also a recovering addict. These days, Christy is well on her way to becoming a lawyer, while Bonnie is in a healthy romantic relationship and has just gotten married to Adam (Fichtner). Through it all, Bonnie and Christy rely on their support system from AA, including the wise Marjorie (Kennedy), wealthy Jill (Pressly), overly emotional Wendy (Hall), and Bonnie’s foster sister, ex-con Tammy (Johnston). Though dysfunctional, this family sticks together and helps each other no matter what life may throw their way.



Season Seven Ratings

The seventh season of Mom is averaging a 0.77 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.14 million viewers. Compared to season six, that’s down by 35% and 23%, respectively. Find out how Mom stacks up against other CBS TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S Mom has been renewed for an eighth season which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

You don’t have to worry about Mom being cancelled for a while. CBS has already renewed the sitcom for an eighth season. I’ll still keep an eye on the ratings anyway and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Mom cancellation or renewal news.



