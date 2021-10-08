United States of Al: Season Two Ratings

Last season, despite following CBS’ top-rated sitcom on Thursday nights, United States of Al was just a middle-of-the-road performer for the network. It was renewed for a second season but, if the numbers don’t improve this year, will it be so lucky? Will United States of Al be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned.

A comedy series, the United States of Al TV show stars Adhir Kalyan, Parker Young, Elizabeth Alderfer, Dean Norris, Kelli Goss, and Farrah Mackenzie with Brian Thomas Smith, Rachel Bay Jones, and Azita Ghanizada recurring. The story revolves around the friendship between two men who’ve been through war together. Riley (Young) is a Marine combat veteran who is struggling to readjust to civilian life in Ohio. Awalmir aka “Al” (Kalyan) is the Interpreter who served with Riley’s unit in Afghanistan. After a long struggle to get him a visa to travel to the United States, Riley welcomes Al as he arrives to start a new life. They are supported by Art (Norris), Riley’s veteran father; Riley’s sister, Lizzie (Alderfer); Vanessa (Goss), Riley’s ex-wife; and Hazel (Mackenzie), Riley and Vanessa’s daughter.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season one of United States of Al on CBS averaged a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.67 million viewers in the live+same day ratings.

What do you think? Do you like the United States of Al TV series on CBS? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a third season?