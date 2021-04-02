United States of Al: Season One Ratings

The United States of Al sitcom was created by David Goetsch and Maria Ferrari and is executive produced by Chuck Lorre (among others). Lorre has a long line of successes when it comes to CBS comedies. Will this be another hit in the ratings? Will United States of Al be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A multi-camera comedy series, the United States of Al TV show stars Adhir Kalyan, Parker Young, Elizabeth Alderfer, Dean Norris, Kelli Goss, and Farrah Mackenzie. The story revolves around the friendship between two men who’ve been through war together. Riley (Young) is a Marine combat veteran who is struggling to readjust to civilian life in Ohio. Awalmir aka “Al” (Kalyan) is the Interpreter who served with Riley’s unit in Afghanistan. After a long struggle to get him a visa to travel to the United States, Riley welcomes Al as he arrives to start a new life.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

What do you think? Do you like the United States of Al TV series on CBS? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a second season?