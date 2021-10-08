United States of Al: Season Three? Has the CBS Comedy TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Will low ratings break up this friendship? Has the United States of Al TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on CBS? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of United States of Al, season three. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the CBS television network, the United States of Al TV show stars Adhir Kalyan, Parker Young, Elizabeth Alderfer, Dean Norris, Kelli Goss, and Farrah Mackenzie with Brian Thomas Smith, Rachel Bay Jones, and Azita Ghanizada recurring. The story revolves around the friendship between two men who’ve been through war together. Riley (Young) is a Marine combat veteran who is struggling to readjust to civilian life in Ohio. Awalmir aka “Al” (Kalyan) is the Interpreter who served with Riley’s unit in Afghanistan. After a long struggle to get him a visa to travel to the United States, Riley welcomes Al as he arrives to start a new life. They are supported by Art (Norris), Riley’s veteran father; Riley’s sister, Lizzie (Alderfer); Vanessa (Goss), Riley’s ex-wife; and Hazel (Mackenzie), Riley and Vanessa’s daughter.



Season Two Ratings

The second season of United States of Al averages a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.84 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season one, that’s down by 2% in the demo and up by 4% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. Though other economic factors are involved, the higher-rated shows usually get renewed and the lower-rated ones get cancelled. Find out how United States of Al stacks up against other CBS TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of October 8, 2021, United States of Al has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will CBS cancel or renew United States of Al for season three? Despite following CBS’ top-rated sitcom, this show was only a middle-of-the-road performer for the network in its first year. It was renewed for a second season but, I’m thinking that Al’s ranking will have to improve for it to be renewed again. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on United States of Al cancellation or renewal news.



