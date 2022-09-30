Menu

Young Sheldon: Season Six Viewer Votes

Young Sheldon TV show on CBS: canceled or renewed for season 7?

Sheldon’s not the only one to learn a lot in the sixth season of CBS’ Young Sheldon TV show. As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Young Sheldon is cancelled or renewed for season seven. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the sixth season episodes of Young Sheldon here.

A CBS family comedy series, the Young Sheldon TV show stars Iain Armitage, Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Annie Potts, Montana Jordan, Raegan Revord, Emily Osment, and Jim Parsons (narration). Guests include Matt Hobby, Craig T. Nelson, Emanuel Loarca, G.W. Bailey, Ed Begley Jr., Melissa Peterman, Dan Byrd, Jason Rogel, Francesca Xuereb, Wallace Shawn, Michael Trucco, and Brent Jennings. Revolving around the early life of The Big Bang Theory’s Sheldon Cooper (Parsons), this comedy series follows a gifted and naive young Sheldon (Armitage) as he navigates his way through life while confounding his very normal Texas family — parents George (Barber) and Mary (Perry), older brother Georgie (Jordan), and twin sister, Missy (Revord). Sheldon’s beloved Meemaw (Potts), his foul-mouthed, hard-drinking Texas grandmother, is very supportive of her grandson and his unique gifts.

What do you think? Which season six episodes of the Young Sheldon TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Are you glad that Young Sheldon has been renewed for a seventh season on CBS?

