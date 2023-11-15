Young Sheldon: Season Seven to End Comedy Series; CBS Sets Series Finale Date

To little surprise, Young Sheldon is ending with its upcoming seventh season. The final episodes begin airing on Thursday, February 15th on CBS.

A coming-of-age comedy series, the Young Sheldon TV show stars Iain Armitage, Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Annie Potts, Montana Jordan, Raegan Revord, Emily Osment, and Jim Parsons (narration). Guests include Matt Hobby, Craig T. Nelson, Emanuel Loarca, G.W. Bailey, Ed Begley Jr., Melissa Peterman, Dan Byrd, Jason Rogel, Francesca Xuereb, Wallace Shawn, Michael Trucco, and Brent Jennings.

Revolving around the early life of The Big Bang Theory’s Sheldon Cooper (Parsons), this comedy series follows a gifted and naive young Sheldon (Armitage) as he navigates his way through life while confounding his very normal Texas family — parents George (Barber) and Mary (Perry), older brother Georgie (Jordan), and twin sister, Missy (Revord). Sheldon’s beloved Meemaw (Potts), his foul-mouthed, hard-drinking Texas grandmother, supports her grandson and his unique gifts.

The sixth season of Young Sheldon averaged a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 7.15 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season five, that’s down by 12% in the demo and up by 2% in viewership. Last season, the show was the network’s highest-rated scripted show.

While CBS would surely like to keep Young Sheldon around for another season, the comedy’s reached a point when events have already been set in Big Bang Theory. The seventh season is also the final year in a three-season renewal.

The seventh season will have just 14 episodes due to the shortened broadcast season caused by the now-ended WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. The series finale will air on Thursday, May 16th.

“As a prequel to one of the biggest comedies, Young Sheldon proved lightning can strike twice,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. “It set itself apart with a remarkable cast that felt like a family from the first moment we saw them on screen and brought characters to life with unique heartfelt stories that drew audiences in from the start. We extend a sincere thank you to executive producers Chuck Lorre, Steve Molaro, and Steve Holland and the entire writing and producing teams for six wonderful seasons. We look forward to seeing their final season unfold and giving it a proper send-off with the best episodes yet for their fans to enjoy.”

“Being able to tell the origin of Sheldon Cooper, and expanding the story to include the entire Cooper family has been a wonderful experience,” said executive producers Steve Holland, Steven Molaro, and Chuck Lorre. “We are grateful to our fans for embracing this chapter of the Coopers these past six seasons, and on behalf of the entire Young Sheldon family, we’re excited to share this final season with you.”

What do you think? Have you enjoyed the Young Sheldon series? Are you disappointed that there won’t be an eighth season, or is season seven the right time to end it?

