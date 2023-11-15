Network: CBS

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: November 14, 2023 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Olivia Swann, Todd Lasance, Sean Sagar, Tuuli Narkle, Mavournee Hazel, and William McInnes.

TV show description:

A military action procedural drama, the NCIS: Sydney TV series was created by Morgan O’Neill. It’s the fifth series inspired by the NCIS franchise by Donald P. Bellisario and Don McGill.

With rising international tensions in the Indo-Pacific, a brilliant and eclectic team of U.S. NCIS agents and the Australian Federal Police (AFP) are blended into a multinational task force to keep naval crimes in check in the most contested patch of ocean on the planet.

Led by NCIS Special Agent Michelle Mackey (Swann) and her 2IC AFP counterpart, Sergeant Jim “JD” Dempsey (Lasance), the team of Americans and Aussies must quickly learn to trust each other, overcoming and harnessing their differences to solve each case. Though jurisdictional tussles and culture clashes make for a rocky start, Mackey eventually respects JD’s nose for the truth, as he does her maverick style.

Meanwhile, sassy AFP Constable Evie Cooper (Narkle) and endlessly curious Special Agent DeShawn Jackson (Sagar) form a fast friendship. At the same time, curmudgeonly forensic pathologist Doctor Roy Penrose (McInnes) meets his match in the brilliant young forensic scientist Bluebird “Blue” Gleeson (Hazel).

Together, this team becomes NCIS’ first-ever internationally blended family.

