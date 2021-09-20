NCIS: Season 19 Viewer Votes

How will the team adjust to the changes in the 19th season of the NCIS TV show on CBS? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like NCIS is cancelled or renewed for season 20. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the 19th season episodes of NCIS here.

A CBS procedural drama, the NCIS TV show stars Mark Harmon, Sean Murray, Wilmer Valderrama, Brian Dietzen, Diona Reasonover, Katrina Law, Rocky Carroll, David McCallum, Gary Cole. On the series, NCIS Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Harmon), a former Marine gunnery sergeant whose skills as an investigator are unmatched, leads a highly skilled and colorful group of professionals. The team includes NCIS Special Agent Timothy McGee (Murray), an MIT graduate with a knack for computers who is now a Senior Field Agent; NCIS Special Agent Nicholas “Nick” Torres (Valderrama), who frequently goes undercover; and NCIS Special Agent Jessica Knight (Law), a formidable REACT agent who specializes in hostage negotiations high-risk operations. Assisting the team as the NCIS Historian is retired medical examiner Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard (McCallum); Ducky’s protégé, the naïve Jimmy Palmer (Dietzen), who graduated to fully licensed medical examiner; and Forensic Scientist Kasie Hines (Reasonover), Ducky’s former graduate assistant. Overseeing operations is NCIS Director Leon Vance (Carroll), a highly trained agent who can always be counted on to shake up the status quo. Also joining the fold is Special Agent Alden Parker (Cole), a quirky, seasoned FBI agent who solves his cases with calm professionalism and sharp, sarcastic charm. From murder and espionage to terrorism and stolen submarines, these special agents investigate all crimes with Navy or Marine Corps ties.





What do you think? Which season 19 episodes of the NCIS TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that NCIS should be cancelled or renewed for a 20th season on CBS? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.