NCIS: Season 19 Ratings

For the first time in its long history, NCIS has moved out of its traditional Tuesday night timeslot. It also looks like viewers will be seeing less of series star Mark Harmon this season. Is this the beginning of the end for one of CBS’ most popular series or, is it just the start of a new chapter? Could the ratings improve? Will NCIS be cancelled or renewed for season 20? Stay tuned.

A procedural drama, the NCIS TV show stars Harmon, Sean Murray, Wilmer Valderrama, Brian Dietzen, Diona Reasonover, Katrina Law, Rocky Carroll, David McCallum, Gary Cole. On the series, NCIS Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Harmon), a former Marine gunnery sergeant whose skills as an investigator are unmatched, leads a highly skilled and colorful group of professionals. The team includes NCIS Special Agent Timothy McGee (Murray), an MIT graduate with a knack for computers who is now a Senior Field Agent; NCIS Special Agent Nicholas “Nick” Torres (Valderrama), who frequently goes undercover; and NCIS Special Agent Jessica Knight (Law), a formidable REACT agent who specializes in hostage negotiations high-risk operations. Assisting the team as the NCIS Historian is retired medical examiner Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard (McCallum); Ducky’s protégé, the naïve Jimmy Palmer (Dietzen), who graduated to fully licensed medical examiner; and Forensic Scientist Kasie Hines (Reasonover), Ducky’s former graduate assistant. Overseeing operations is NCIS Director Leon Vance (Carroll), a highly trained agent who can always be counted on to shake up the status quo. Also joining the fold is Special Agent Alden Parker (Cole), a quirky, seasoned FBI agent who solves his cases with calm professionalism and sharp, sarcastic charm. From murder and espionage to terrorism and stolen submarines, these special agents investigate all crimes with Navy or Marine Corps ties.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season 18 of NCIS on CBS averaged a 0.81 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 9.48 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



