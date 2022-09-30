Young Sheldon: Season Seven — Has the CBS TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Airing on the CBS television network, the Young Sheldon TV show stars Iain Armitage, Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Annie Potts, Montana Jordan, Raegan Revord, Emily Osment, and Jim Parsons (narration). Guests include Matt Hobby, Craig T. Nelson, Emanuel Loarca, G.W. Bailey, Ed Begley Jr., Melissa Peterman, Dan Byrd, Jason Rogel, Francesca Xuereb, Wallace Shawn, Michael Trucco, and Brent Jennings. Revolving around the early life of The Big Bang Theory’s Sheldon Cooper (Parsons), this comedy series follows a gifted and naive young Sheldon (Armitage) as he navigates his way through life while confounding his very normal Texas family — parents George (Barber) and Mary (Perry), older brother Georgie (Jordan), and twin sister, Missy (Revord). Sheldon’s beloved Meemaw (Potts), his foul-mouthed, hard-drinking Texas grandmother, is very supportive of her grandson and his unique gifts.



The sixth season of Young Sheldon averages a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.88 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season five, that’s down by 23% in the demo and down by 2% in viewership. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but the higher-rated series are usually renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Young Sheldon stacks up against other CBS TV shows.



Once again, we don’t have to wonder if CBS will cancel Young Sheldon. In March 2021, the network renewed the comedy for three seasons, through year seven (2023-24). While CBS hasn’t said as much, I suspect that will be end. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Young Sheldon cancellation or renewal news.



