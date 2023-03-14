Young Sheldon: Season Seven May Be the End for CBS Comedy Series

Young Sheldon may be coming to an end in 2024. The CBS comedy series is currently in its sixth season and has already been renewed for season seven. Talks are now happening behind the scenes about whether the seventh season should also be the popular show’s last.

Starring Iain Armitage, Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Annie Potts, Montana Jordan, Raegan Revord, and Emily Osment with the voice of Jim Parsons, Young Sheldon is a prequel to The Big Bang Theory. It follows the early life of genius Sheldon Cooper (Armitage).

If the storyline continues at its current pacing, Sheldon will be 14 years old in the seventh season. Per Big Bang Theory’s already established timeline, that’s the age that Sheldon moves to Pasadena to begin his graduate studies at CalTech University. It’s also around that time that brother Georgie (Jordan) marries for the first time and that patriarch George (Barber) dies.

Steve Holland, an executive producer of the CBS series, said the following, per TV Line:

“There are certainly things we know we want to hit next season, and there are certain things where, if it’s the end versus if it’s just [another season], those things might be different. It’s not my decision to make. I don’t think we’ll know for a while, but I don’t think it will effect the first half of [Season 7]; I think it will play out the same either way. But as we get near the end, I think it will play out differently depending on whether this is, or is not, the final season. That’s certainly another thing that throws a wrench into it — if [a strike] happens, how long it goes on, and how many episodes this next season will end up being,” he explains. “Those are questions we can’t even answer; we’d just be speculating. So we certainly have a plan in place of where we’re aiming [to get] next season with some understanding, and some flexibility, that this may or may not be the end.”

