NCIS: Sydney, Buddy Games: CBS Reveals Schedule Changes for New Series

CBS is making some slight changes to its upcoming lineup. The network is making adjustments for two of its new fall series – NCIS: Sydney and Buddy Games (above).

NCIS: Sydney, which hails from Australia, will now air on Tuesday nights, in the timeslot once occupied by the original NCIS. The drama launches on November 14th at 8 PM. The move from Monday to Tuesday nights likely has something to do with ABC’s newly announced plan to simulcast 10 additional Monday Night Football games.

Buddy Games, which debuted two weeks ago, is moving up to 8 PM for one night this Thursday, September 28th. Big Brother and The Challenge: USA will air following Buddy Games. The timeslot change is likely a test to see if an earlier timeslot will help the new show’s ratings.

The revised CBS lineup is below: Thursday, Sept. 28

8:00-9:00 PM BUDDY GAMES (special airing)

9:00-10:00 PM BIG BROTHER (special airing)

10:00-11:00 PM THE CHALLENGE: USA Mondays, starting Nov. 13

8:00-9:00 PM LOTERÍA LOCA

9:00-10:00 PM NCIS (encore episodes)

10:00-11:00 PM NCIS (encore episodes) Tuesdays, starting Nov. 14

8:00-9:00 PM NCIS: SYDNEY (new time period premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM NCIS (encore episodes)

10:00-11:00 PM FBI TRUE (new time period)

What do you think? Have you been watching Buddy Games? Are you excited to check out NCIS: Sydney on Tuesday nights?