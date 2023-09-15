Buddy Games: Season Two — Has the CBS Competition Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

A competition series airing on the CBS television network, the Buddy Games TV show is based on an annual tradition of host Josh Duhamel and his friends. The game features six teams of four longtime friends who met at various stages of their lives. They come together at a beautiful lakeside location for a nostalgic summer camp adventure. They get the chance to play “buddy games” where they can try to relive their glory days and compete in an assortment of absurd physical and mental challenges in the outdoors — while bunking together in the same lake house. Friendships are rekindled, and rivalries are reignited when these friends are challenged to prove which bonds are strong enough to withstand the crazy competition. The last team standing is crowned champion and awarded a trophy and a cash prize.



The first season of Buddy Games averages a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Buddy Games stacks up against other CBS TV shows.



As of September 15, 2023, Buddy Games has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Will CBS cancel or renew Buddy Games for season two? The network is leaning heavily on unscripted series this fall due to the writers and actors strikes. The ratings for this new series are okay, so I think it’s got a good chance of being renewed, likely for a summer run. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Buddy Games cancellation or renewal news.



