Snowpiercer: Season Four; AMC Picks Up Final Episodes of Cancelled TNT Series

Snowpiercer fans will see the fourth season of the series after all. AMC has picked up the series which was canceled by TNT in January 2023. Episodes for season four were already filmed when the network canceled its plans for the series due to cost-cutting measures being seen throughout the industry.

Per Deadline, the first three seasons of Snowpiercer will air on AMC+ later this year, and season four will arrive on AMC in early 2025.

Starring Jennifer Connelly, Daveed Diggs, Sean Bean, Rowan Blanchard, Alison Wright, Mickey Sumner, Iddo Goldberg, Katie McGuinness, Lena Hall, Archie Panjabi, Annalise Basso, Sam Otto, Roberto Urbina, Sheila Vand, Mike O’Malley, Chelsea Harris, and Steven Ogg, the series is set more than seven years after the planet has turned into a frozen wasteland. The survivors live on a constantly moving train of 1001 cars.

Ben Davis, EVP of original programming for AMC Networks and AMC Studios, said the following about the pickup:

“Snowpiercer is an edge-of-your-seat thrill ride with a loyal fanbase – similar to the passionate fandoms we serve across our biggest franchise series – and a welcome addition to AMC and AMC+. We look forward to giving viewers an opportunity to binge the first three seasons later this year, in anticipation of the arrival of a remarkable fourth season helmed by Paul Zbyszewski and this stellar cast, which will premiere in 2025.”

Executive producer Zbyszewski also spoke about the return of the series. He said, “We’re so thrilled the train has finally found a home, and we’re incredibly grateful to everyone at AMC and Tomorrow Studios for giving the fans of Snowpiercer a chance to enjoy season four with all the hard work this amazing cast and crew put into it.”

The premiere date for Snowpiercer season four will be announced later.

