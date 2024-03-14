Origins: Starz Developing Power Prequel Series About Ghost and Tommy

The Power franchise is expanding yet again on Starz. The network is developing a prequel series following Ghost and Tommy, which will be called Origins.

Origins will be the fourth spin-off from the original Power series. Power Book III: Raising Kanan is currently filming its fourth season in New York and Power Book IV: Force is currently filming new episodes in Chicago.

Kathryn Busby, President of Programming for STARZ, said the following about the series:

“As we approach the 10-year anniversary of Power it is incredible to witness the enormous connection our fans have with the Power universe. We can’t wait to see how Origins will further evolve this dynamic franchise while bringing fresh, gripping, and expansive storytelling to our audience.”

Additional details and the premiere date for Origins will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you a fan of the Power franchise? Will you watch the new spin-off?