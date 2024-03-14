Real Time with Bill Maher: Seasons 23 & 24; HBO Renews Late Night Series Through 2026

Bill Maher is not going anywhere just yet. HBO has renewed Real Time with Bill Maher for seasons 23 and 24, keeping the weekly late-night series on the air through 2026.

Each episode of the Friday night series features a monologue of Maher’s own comedic take on current events, as well as one-on-one interviews with notable guests and roundtable discussions with panelists.

Regarding the renewal, Maher said, “Two more years in the dream job of a lifetime, on the network so many dream of being on—I think that’s what we call a no-brainer.”

Nina Rosenstein, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, Late Night & Specials, also spoke about the renewal. She said:

“For 22 seasons and counting, Bill Maher remains a uniquely powerful voice in politics and culture. Real Time is the rare place where people can both disagree and find common ground, which is more vital than ever. We’re thrilled to continue working with Bill and his incredibly talented team for two more seasons.”

Real Time with Bill Maher is currently airing its 22nd season on HBO.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this HBO series? Do you plan to continue watching Maher on this show for future seasons?