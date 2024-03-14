Menu

Wednesday TV Ratings: The Amazing Race, Family Guy, Family Law, Not Dead Yet, Chicago PD

The Amazing Race TV Show on CBS: canceled or renewed?

Wednesday, March 13, 2024 ratingsNew episodes: The Masked Singer, Animal Control, Family Guy, Survivor, The Amazing Race, The Conners, Not Dead Yet, Abbott Elementary, Judge Steve Harvey, Wild Cards, and Family LawReruns: Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD, and Abbott Elementary.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?



