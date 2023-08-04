The Office: Leslie David Baker Refunds Donations for Stanley Spin-off Series

The Stanley Hudson spin-off from The Office will not be happening. Leslie David Baker has dropped his plans for the-off. In 2020, the actor started a Kickstarter campaign for the spin-off and raised $110,000 for the series. He plans to return the money raised.

His plans were delayed by COVID-19 and the current strikes, so he decided to drop his plans. Baker played Stanley Hudson, the grumpy and disgruntled paper salesman, on all nine seasons of the NBC series.

Baker released a statement about his decision on Instagram. He said the following, per Variety:

“We apologize about the delay in updates. We have been working behind the scenes to get everything on track and rewards fulfilled. We are just as excited as all of you to get this project out and truly appreciate all of your patience and support. The project took longer than anticipated due to circumstances beyond our control. Initial delays were caused because of the COVID lockdowns and pushed us back further than expected,” he explained. “As things started returning to normal and we commenced reward fulfillment and preproduction, the WGA strike was announced causing us to put things on hold again. As you are all aware, SAG is now on strike and we will continue to be on hold indefinitely until an agreement is reached. We stand in solidarity with those in the entertainment industry and will do our part in supporting WGA and SAG during these times.”

Baker might revive the project at a later date, but for now, his plans have been dropped.

What do you think? Did you want to see the return of Stanley Hudson?