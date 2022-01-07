This Is Us: Could There Be a Spin-Off for the NBC Series? Dan Fogelman Says…

This Is Us returned for its final season on NBC earlier this week, and fans are wondering if there could be more with the characters introduced in the series after season six wraps.

Variety posed that question to Dan Fogelman, the man behind This Is Us, and the news isn’t good. He said the following:

“Once you’ve seen the completion of Season 6, the stories of these characters are told. So there is no real spinoff because you kind of know everything. Is there another play for the show? I guess you’d never say never, but I don’t see it. It’s personal to me, and I don’t see myself picking this thing back up.”

Starring Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Susan Kelechi Watson, Chris Sullivan, Jon Huertas, Niles Fitch, Logan Shroyer, Hannah Zeile, Mackenzie Hancsicsak, Parker Bates, Lonnie Chavis, Eris Baker, and Faithe Herman, the NBC series follows the lives of the Pearson family. This Is Us currently airs on Tuesday nights on NBC.

