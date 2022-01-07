Alice’s Wonderland Bakery: Disney Junior Sets Premiere Date for New Animated Series

Alice’s Wonderland Bakery is coming soon to Disney Junior. The network announced a premiere date for the upcoming animated series. Starring Libby Rue Stars as the voice of Alice, the series also features Craig Ferguson, Eden Espinosa, Jon Secada, Bobby Moynihan, Ana Gasteyer, Donald Faison, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Vanessa Bayer.

Disney Junior revealed more about the new series in a press release.

“Disney Junior’s Alice’s Wonderland Bakery, a fantastical animated series for preschoolers and their families inspired by the world of Alice in Wonderland, premieres FEB. 9, 2022, with a simulcast on Disney Channel and Disney Junior (10:30 a.m. EST/PST). An initial batch of episodes will also premiere the same day on on-demand platforms and streaming on Disney+. A vibrant new take on the classic 1951 film, the series centers on Alice, the great-granddaughter of the original heroine and a budding young baker at the enchanted Wonderland Bakery, where her magical treats help bring a new generation of friends and families together. Featuring reimagined versions of familiar iconic characters and introducing memorable new ones, the series stars newcomer Libby Rue as the voice of Alice and a slew of celebrity guest stars. Each episode of Alice’s Wonderland Bakery, comprised of two 11-minute stories, centers on Alice’s magical recipe adventures with her best pals, who join her in the bakery to whip up whimsical cakes and treats for friends and neighbors with enchanted kitchen tools and ingredients to help them. The series celebrates the culture and creativity of food, highlights self-expression, and imparts age-appropriate social and emotional lessons about friendship, collaboration, and the importance of community. In addition to Rue, the lead voice cast includes Abigail Estrella (How the Grinch Stole Christmas!) as Princess Rosa, the Princess of Hearts and Alice’s most artistic friend; CJ Uy (The Ball Method) as Hattie, a “mad-hatter” boy and Alice’s silliest friend; Jack Stanton (Outmatched) as Fergie the White Rabbit, Alice’s best friend and biggest fan; Secunda Wood (Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous) as Cookie, the magical cookbook that once belonged to Alice’s great grandmother; and Audrey Wasilewski (Mad Men) as Dinah, Alice’s pet cat who is always at her side. Max Mittelman (Spider-Man) recurs as Cheshire Cat, Alice’s mysterious and playful friend and one of the most iconic Wonderland characters.”

Check out a cast teaser video and poster for the new series below.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out Alice Wonderland’s Bakery with your kids on Disney Junior?