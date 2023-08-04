City on Fire: Cancelled by Apple TV+, No Season Two for Crime Drama

City on Fire will not return for a second season. Apple TV+ canceled the drama, which wrapped its eight-episode season in June, per Deadline.

From Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, the series follows a teenager as he investigates the murder of his friend in 2003 New York City. Starring Wyatt Oleff, Chase Sui Wonders, Jemima Kirke, Nico Tortorella, Ashley Zukerman, Xavier Clyde, Max Milner, Alexandra Doke, Omid Abtahi, Kathleen Munroe, and John Cameron Mitchell, City on Fire is based on the novel by Garth Risk Hallberg.

The drama did have the possibility of a second season with events in the season finale. Still, the series did not have the same impact other releases on the streaming service had this year, including Silo and Hijack.

What do you think? Did you want to see more of City on Fire on Apple TV+?