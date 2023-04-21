Dear Edward: Cancelled by Apple TV+; No Season Two for Jason Katims Drama Series

The story of Edward Adler has come to a premature close. Apple TV+ has cancelled the drama series created by Jason Katims, opting not to make a second season. It’s one of a few scripted series produced by the streamer to be cut after just one season.

Based on a novel by Ann Napolitano, the Dear Edward TV show stars Taylor Schilling, Colin O’Brien, Anna Uzele, Idris DeBrand, Carter Hudson, Maxwell Jenkins, Amy Forsyth, Audrey Corsa, Eva Ariel Binder, Brittany S. Hall, Khloe Bruno, Connie Britton, Jenna Qureshi, Dario Ladani Sanchez, Douglas M. Griffin, and Ivan Shaw. The story focuses on a boy (O’Brien) who miraculously survives a plane crash that kills the rest of his entire family. He joins a grief support group for other family members.

The show debuted in early February, ran for 10 episodes, and concluded about a month ago. While Katims has said that the executives at Apple were big fans of the show, that didn’t translate into a second-season renewal.

The series generated mediocre reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, attracting a 55% approval rating from critics and 65% from regular viewers. Apple TV+ has been mum about how many subscribers have watched the show.

Katims had plans for a second season and told THR, “One of the things I love about this show is the large ensemble and all these people who are connected over this tragic accident in ways they never would have been before. Season one was about this grief group and people coming together and making a huge impact on each other’s lives. The idea of Edward finding these letters and reaching out to people who reached out to him is something I’d love to explore in season two, especially with this character we set up with this uncle he never knew he had.”

