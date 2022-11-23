Chief of War: Luciane Buchanan and Eight More Join Jason Momoa Series on Apple TV+

Chief of War has added nine more to its cast. The Apple TV+ series, starring Jason Momoa, will feature Luciane Buchanan, Te Ao o Hinepehinga, Kaina Makua, Moses Goods, Siua Ikale’o, Brandon Finn, James Udom, Mainei Kinimaka, and Te Kohe Tuhaka as series regulars. The casting of series regular Temuera Morrison was previously announced.

Created by Momoa and Thomas Pa’a Sibbett, the Apple TV+ Apple TV+ series revolves around the unification and colonization of Hawaii. Variety revealed the following about Buchanan’s role in Chief of War:

Buchanan will play Ka’ahumanu, described as ‘intelligent and progressive in thought. Ka’ahumanu is curious about the larger world beyond her home islands.’

As for the remaining eight cast additions, Deadline revealed more about their roles:

Hinepehinga portrays Kupuohi, the wife of Ka’iana (Momoa). Makua is Kamehameha, the prophesied king who is destined to unite the warring kingdoms of the Hawaiian Islands. Goods plays Moku, Chief Advisor to Kamehameha of Hawai’i and Ka’ahumanu’s (Buchanan) father. Ikale’o portrays Nahi,’ Ka’iana’s (Momoa) youngest brother. Finn plays Prince Kūpule, the son of King Kahekili (Morrison). Udom is Tony, a runaway slave who befriends Ka’iana and finds a new home in Hawaii. Kinimaka portrays Heke, Kupuohi’s younger sister. Tuhaka plays Namake,’ one of Ka’iana’s younger brothers and an elite warrior.

A premiere date for this new drama will be announced at a later time.

What do you think? Do you plan to check out Chief of War on Apple TV+ when it eventually premieres?