The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey: Walton Goggins (The Unicorn) and Others Join Apple TV+ Series

The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey now has its cast. Walton Goggins, Omar Miller, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Damon Gupton, and Cynthia Kaye McWilliams have joined the cast of the upcoming Apple TV+ drama series. Samuel L. Jackson and Dominique Fishback had already been cast in the series.

Goggins and Miller both star in The Unicorn series on CBS. The network has not yet decided if the comedy will return for a third season. Goggins and Jackson previously worked together in the Quentin Tarantino film The Hateful Eight.

The Apple TV+ drama is based on the novel by Walter Mosley, and it will follow a 91-year-old man who is given a second chance and he uses it to try and solve the death of his nephew. Mosley will adapt his novel to the small screen.

Variety revealed the following the role of Goggins and more in The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey:

“Goggins will play Dr. Rubin, while Blake will play Niecie, the loving mother of Grey’s nephew. Gupton will play Coydog, Grey’s childhood mentor. McWilliams will play Sensia, Grey’s second wife, and Miller will play Reggie Llyod, Grey’s grand nephew.”

A premiere date for the series will be revealed at a later date.

What do you think? Have you read The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey novel? Do you plan to watch the series on Apple TV+?