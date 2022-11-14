The Morning Show: Season Three; Clive Standen, Alano Miller, and Lindsay Duncan Join Apple TV+ Drama



Three new faces have been added to the cast of The Morning Show for season three. Clive Standen, Alano Miller, and Lindsay Duncan are joining Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Beharie, Jon Hamm, Tig Notaro, Stephen Fry, Natalie Morales, and Julianna Margulies in the series which follows the drama behind the scenes of a morning news show.

Charlotte Stoudt is the showrunner of the drama. Deadline revealed the following about the roles the additions will play in the Apple TV+ series:

“Standen will play Andre Ford, a rugged, dashing photojournalist covering the war in Ukraine. Miller will portray Marcus Hunter, a successful sports agent helping his wife, Chris (Beharie) navigate the corporate politics of UBA. Olivier and Tony Award-winning Duncan will play Martha Ellison, a political strategist with a storied history dating back to the 70s and 80s. She’s also Cory Ellison’s (Billy Crudup) mother.”

A premiere date for The Morning Show season three will be announced later.

