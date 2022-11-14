SpongeBob Squarepants, Kamp Koral, Patrick Star Show: Nickelodeon Announces Crossover Special

Fans of SpongeBob Squarepants have a special headed to Nickelodeon in 2023. A crossover event featuring SpongeBob Squarepants, Kamp Koral, and The Patrick Star Show was originally planned for November 25th. Titled SpongeBob SquarePants Presents The Tidal Zone, the special will take viewers on a multidimensional adventure through Bikini Bottom. Tom Kenny, Bill Fagerbakke, Rodger Bumpass, and Clancy Brown are featured in the three shows, and will likely have their voices featured in the special.

Nickelodeon revealed more about the crossover event in a press release.

“Nickelodeon will take viewers on a multidimensional adventure deep below the ocean’s surface throughout Bikini Bottom with the first-ever SpongeBob Universe crossover special, SpongeBob SquarePants Presents The Tidal Zone, slated to debut first quarter (1Q) 2023. The one-hour special encompasses all three animated series within the SpongeBob Universe, SpongeBob SquarePants, The Patrick Star Show, and the Paramount+ original series Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years and follows GrandPat (The Patrick Star Show) as he makes his way through each dimension. SpongeBob SquarePants Presents The Tidal Zone is a journey into an hour of television where two dimensions can become three, and French divers can wear black ties. Observe a tale of both comedy and caution, of satire and stupidity. Minds may switch, bodies may shrink, and robots may rise in… ‘The Tidal Zone.’”

An airdate for the crossover special will be announced later.

