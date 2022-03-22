The Patrick Star Show: Season Two; Nickelodeon Renews SpongeBob Spin-Off Series

The Patrick Star Show is returning for a second season. Nickelodeon has renewed the SpongeBob Squarepants spin-off before the end of its first season. Starring Bill Fagerbakke, Tom Wilson, Cree Summer, Jill Talley, and Dana Snyder, the series follows a young Patrick Star (Fagerbakke) as he hosts a variety show from his family home.

Nickelodeon revealed more about the renewal of the series in a press release.

“Nickelodeon has ordered a second season (26 episodes) of its original animated series, The Patrick Star Show, which follows a younger Patrick Star living at home with his family, where he hosts his own variety show for the neighborhood from his television-turned-bedroom. Produced by Nickelodeon Animation, new episodes of The Patrick Star Show season one will continue to premiere on Nickelodeon. “This next season of The Patrick Star Show will embark upon even more imaginative, colorful and hilarious adventures, diving deeper into the Star family’s daily life and escapades,” said Claudia Spinelli, Senior Vice President, Animation for Big Kids. “For over 20 years, the beloved Patrick Star has provided humor to fans around the world, and we can’t wait to see what he does next.” The second spinoff of the number-one animated series SpongeBob SquarePants tells brand-new stories about one of the most beloved best friends in TV history that is set to be the wildest ride yet. The family sitcom stars Patrick and the rest of his family as they are constantly disrupted by Patrick’s wild whims and surreal imagination. The Patrick Star Show stars Bill Fagerbakke (Patrick Star), Tom Wilson (Cecil Star), Cree Summer (Bunny Star), Jill Talley (Squidina Star) and Dana Snyder (GrandPat), who will continue to bring these characters to life. Cast members from the original SpongeBob series will continue to populate Patrick’s world. Marc Ceccarelli (SpongeBob SquarePants) and Vincent Waller (SpongeBob SquarePants) are executive producers of the series. The Patrick Star Show is developed for television by Spinelli, with production overseen by Kelley Gardner, Vice President, Current Series Animation, Nickelodeon. Jennie Monica is Vice President of Production, Nickelodeon.”

A premiere date for The Patrick Star Show season two will be announced later.

