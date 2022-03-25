SpongeBob SquarePants, PAW Patrol, Blue’s Clues & You!: Nickelodeon TV Series Renewed for 2022-23

Nickelodeon is setting up its programming for next season. Viewers will see new seasons of SpongeBob SquarePants (season 24), PAW Patrol (season 10), Blue’s Clues & You! (season five), The Loud House (season seven), and more on the cable channel.

Nickelodeon revealed more about the renewal of the shows in a press release.

“Nickelodeon at its annual upfront presentation outlined plans to supercharge its franchise strategy through a steady stream of new animation, preschool and live-action content across streaming, linear and digital platforms, at the box office and through innovative location-based experiences like live tours and family festivals. The details of further expanding the global footprint of beloved properties through spinoffs, theatricals and additional seasons, for SpongeBob SquarePants, PAW Patrol, Blue’s Clues, Baby Shark and The Loud House, and the welcoming in of new titles such as Monster High and Transformers, were presented in Nick’s first live, in-person upfront presentation since first quarter 2020, held today at New York City’s Palladium Times Square.

Said, Brian Robbins, President & Chief Executive Officer of Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon, and Chief Content Officer, Movies and Kids & Family, Paramount+: “We didn’t stop doing everything we could these last two years to keep moving forward with this beloved brand and strong business, and to make sure we were giving kids and families the very best stories and most relatable characters during such a hard period of uncertainty.”

Robbins added: “As consumer behaviors and the family dynamic shifted, we went all in on meeting kids on every platform they’re embracing, especially streaming on Paramount+, where our considerable library and originals like Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years, Star Trek: Prodigy and Big Nate drive significant audiences to the platform. At the same time, we’ve kept a strong focus on linear, where longstanding favorites like Danger Force and new hits like The Patrick Star Show have kept us owning the top shows and the overall kids 2-11 space for nine years and counting.”

The list of news that Nickelodeon revealed today as part of its overall strategy includes universe expansions of: SpongeBob SquarePants, with the pickup of a 14th season for the most-watched kids’ animated series for the last 20 consecutive years; PAW Patrol, with the greenlight of season 10 of the top-rated preschool series and the first-ever spinoff centering on fan-favorite character Rubble; Baby Shark, with a feature-length movie in development for Paramount+ in the U.S. and a special featuring Grammy Award-winning, multiplatinum superstar Cardi B; The Loud House, with an original live-action series set to begin production and season seven renewal of the hit animated series; Transformers, with an all-new animated action-comedy series Transformers: EarthSpark, set to premiere globally on Paramount+ in November; and Blue’s Clues & You!, with a fifth season pickup, off the heels of the milestone 25th anniversary of the original groundbreaking series.”