Severance: Season Two Production Begins, Eight Join Cast of Apple TV+ Drama Series

Severance is gearing up for its return to Apple TV+. Production has started on season two of the drama which stars Adam Scott, Patricia Arquette, John Turturro, Britt Lower, Zach Cherry, Dichen Lachman, Jen Tullock, Tramell Tillman, Michael Chernus, and Christopher Walken. Eight new faces have joined the cast for season two. They are Bob Balaban, Robby Benson, Stefano Carannante, Gwendoline Christie, John Noble, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, Alia Shawkat, and Merritt Wever.

The series follows a company which follows a company who has an interesting way of handling a work life balance for its employees.

Apple TV+ revealed more about the return of the series in a press release.

“Apple TV+ today announced that principal photography is officially under way for the second season of its Emmy Award-winning and globally celebrated workplace thriller “Severance,” from creator and writer Dan Erickson and director and executive producer Ben Stiller, and produced by Fifth Season. “We are thrilled and delighted to be back on set for the exciting second chapter of ‘Severance,'” said “Severance” director and executive producer Ben Stiller. “Though we don’t know how long we’ve been gone or who we are outside, we are told people enjoy the show and we couldn’t be happier. Praise Kier!” The highly anticipated second season will reunite its ensemble cast of stars including Emmy Award-nominee Adam Scott, Academy and Emmy Award-winner Patricia Arquette, Emmy Award-winner John Turturro, Britt Lower, Zach Cherry, Dichen Lachman, Jen Tullock, Tramell Tillman, Michael Chernus and Academy Award-winner Christopher Walken. Season two will also expand its cast with eight new stars: · Oscar and Emmy Award-nominee Bob Balaban (“The Chair,” “The Politician,” “The French Dispatch,” “Isle of Dogs”) · Robby Benson (“Beauty and The Beast,” “One To One”) · Stefano Carannante (“Mirabilia”) · Emmy Award-nominee Gwendoline Christie (“Game of Thrones,” “The Sandman,” “Wednesday”) · John Noble (“Fringe,” “Elementary,” “The Lord of the Rings” films) · Ólafur Darri Ólafsson (“The Tourist,” “Trapped,” “The Missing”) · Alia Shawkat (“Search Party,” “Being the Ricardos,” “The Old Man”) · Emmy Award-winner Merritt Wever (“Godless,” “Unbelievable,” “Nurse Jackie”) Since the season one premiere of “Severance” earlier this year, the series has continued to receive broad acclaim, as well as spark global conversations. The freshman season landed 14 Emmy Award nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series, and took home awards for Outstanding Music Composition for a Series and Outstanding Main Title Design. In “Severance,” Mark Scout (Adam Scott) leads a team at Lumon Industries, whose employees have undergone a severance procedure, which surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives. This daring experiment in “work-life balance” is called into question as Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work … and of himself. “Severance” is written and created by Dan Erickson. Ben Stiller directs and serves as executive producer alongside Erickson, Nicky Weinstock, Jackie Cohn and Adam Scott. Richie Schwartz executive produces for Red Hour Films. In addition to starring, Patricia Arquette serves as producer for season two. Fifth Season is the studio. The complete first season of “Severance” is now streaming on Apple TV+.”

A premiere date for Severance season two will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of Severance on Apple TV+?