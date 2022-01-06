Manhunt: Apple TV+ Orders Drama Series About the Hunt for John Wilkes Booth

Manhunt is coming soon to Apple TV+. The streaming service has ordered the series which takes viewers back to the 1860s with the assassination of Lincoln and the hunt for his killer – John Wilkes Booth.

“Apple TV+ announced a series order for Manhunt, a limited series created by Emmy, Golden Globe, PGA and WGA-nominated writer/producer Monica Beletsky (Fargo, Leftovers, Friday Night Lights), who is also the showrunner and an executive producer. Manhunt is a true crime series based on the astonishing events of the Lincoln assassination, aftermath and best-selling book by James Swanson. The limited series is set to star 2021 Emmy Award winner Tobias Menzies (The Crown, Game of Thrones, Outlander) as Edwin Stanton, Lincoln’s war secretary and friend, who was driven nearly to madness by the need to catch John Wilkes Booth and to carry out Lincoln’s legacy. Emmy-nominated Carl Franklin (Devil in a Blue Dress, Mindhunter) will serve as director and executive producer. Part historical fiction, part conspiracy thriller, Manhunt will take audiences into the aftermath of the first American presidential assassination and the fight to preserve and protect the ideals that were the foundation of Lincoln’s Reconstruction plans – issues that reverberate into the present day. The series strongly features Black historical figures whose lives intertwined with the escape, manhunt and subsequent high-crimes investigation, including Mary Simms, a former slave of the doctor who treated Booth’s injury and gave him safe harbor after his crime.”

