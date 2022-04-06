Chief of War: Apple TV+ Greenlights New Jason Momoa Drama Series

Jason Momoa is headed to Apple TV+ with a new series. Chief of War has been greenlit by the streaming service for an eight-episode season. The series will show the “unification and colonization of Hawaii from an indigenous point of view.”

In addition to starring in the show, Momoa, who is of Hawaiian descent, is also writing on the series and executive producing. Variety revealed the following about the Apple TV+ series:

“Momoa will write alongside Thomas Pa’a Sibbett. Both also serve as executive producers, as will Francis Lawrence, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Erik Holmberg, and Doug Jung. Jung is also attached to serve as showrunner. Justin Chon is in negotiations to direct the first two episodes. Endeavor Content and Chernin Entertainment will produce.”

Momoa also stars in See for the streaming service. A third season of that show is on the way. A premiere date for Chief of War will be announced at a later date.

