Network: Apple TV+

Episodes: 24 (hour)

Seasons: Three

TV show dates: November 1, 2019 — October 14, 2022

Series status: Ending

Performers include: Jason Momoa, Alfre Woodard, Yadira Guevara-Prip, Nesta Cooper, Sylvia Hoeks, Archie Madekwe, Christian Camargo, Hera Hilmar, and Mojean Aria.

TV show description:

Created by Steven Knight, the See TV series takes place in the distant future, after a deadly virus has decimated humankind. The survivors of this tragedy have been left without their sight and must find new ways to interact, feed themselves, build shelters, and survive.

Centuries later, warrior Baba Voss (Momoa) is the Chief of the Alkenny tribe. His wife Maghra (Hilmar) is a stranger to the Alkenny tribe and gives birth to a set of twins. To the amazement of the tribe, the twins are able to see. Now in their teens, they are careful Kofun (Madekwe) and rebellious Haniwa (Cooper).

Queen Kane (Hoeks), the ruler of the Payan tribe, lives in one of the only places that still has electricity. In a world where sight is considered a forbidden heresy, she tasks Witchfinder General Christian Camargo (Jun) and her tribe with capturing the children.

Voss is forced to rely on his instincts to protect the twins and must rally fellow tribes to take down the queen and her tyrannical cult. His allies include Paris (Woodard), a midwife and spiritual leader to the Alkenny tribe, and Bow Lion (Guevara-Prip), a stealthy female warrior.

Series Finale:

Episode #24

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: October 14, 2022.

