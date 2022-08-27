See: Season Four — Has the Apple TV+ Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

Has the See TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season on Apple TV+?



What’s This TV Show About?

Streaming on the Apple TV+ subscription service, the See TV show stars Jason Momoa, Sylvia Hoeks, Hera Hilmar, Christian Camargo, Archie Madekwe, Nesta Cooper, Tom Mison, Olivia Cheng, Eden Epstein, Michael Raymond-James, David Hewlett and Trieste Kelly Dunn. Created by Steven Knight, the series takes place in the distant future, after a deadly virus has decimated humankind. The survivors of this tragedy have been left without their sight and must find new ways to interact, feed themselves, build shelters, and survive. Centuries later, Baba Voss (Momoa) is the Chief of the Alkenny tribe and his wife gives birth to a set of twins who, miraculously, are able to see. The queen of another tribe wants to capture Voss’ children so he must rely on his instincts and warrior skills to protect them. In season three, almost a year has passed since Baba Voss defeated his nemesis brother Edo and bid farewell to his family to live remotely in the forest. But when a Trivantian scientist develops a new and devastating form of sighted weaponry that threatens the future of humanity, Baba returns to Paya in order to protect his tribe once more.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

See is ending, so there won’t be a fourth season. Could this show be revived someday? Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

In this case, we already know that season three is the end.



What do you think? Are you sorry that the See TV show wasn’t renewed for a fourth season? Is three seasons a good time to end this Apple TV+ series?