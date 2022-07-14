Resident Evil: Season Two? Has the Netflix Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

This is no game. Has the Resident Evil TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on Netflix? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Resident Evil, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Streaming on the Netflix subscription service, the Resident Evil TV show is based on the video game by Capcom. The series stars Lance Reddick, Paola Núñez, Turlough Convery, Tamara Smart, Siena Agudong, Adeline Rudolph, Ella Balinska, Connor Gossati, Ahad Raza Mir, and Pedro de Tavira Egurrola. In 2022, the action follows 14-year-old half-twins named Billie (Agudong) and Jade (Smart). They’re the offspring of Doctor Albert Wesker (Reddick) and were conceived via suspicious circumstances. The girls’ lives change dramatically when their father is given an executive position at the Umbrella Corporation, a struggling company that once employed him. They move to New Raccoon City, a planned community run by Albert’s employer. While there, the girls stumble onto the dark secrets behind their origins and Umbrella’s dark past. Meanwhile, Albert coordinates a response to the outbreak of a retroviral bio-weapon called T-virus. In the year 2036, the T-virus has reduced civilization to 300 million. They live in walled-in communities, surrounded by billions of “Zeroes”, the blood-thirsty infected and mind-shattering creatures. Jade (Balinska) fights for survival and is haunted by her past in New Raccoon City, by her father’s chilling connections to the sinister Umbrella Corporation but mostly by what happened to her sister, Billie (Rudolph).





O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of July 15, 2022, Resident Evil has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is difficult to predict whether Netflix will cancel or renew Resident Evil for season two. Since Netflix isn’t ad-supported, it can take a chance on TV series it believes in but sooner or later, it comes down to production costs versus viewership numbers. Generally speaking, Netflix TV shows that will be renewed are usually picked up within a month or so of the series or season premiere. While the show is based on a popular video game and franchise, the reviews haven’t been great. I think this one could go either way, but I suspect the show will be cancelled. I’ll keep my ears open and an eye out for news, and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Resident Evil cancellation or renewal news.



Resident Evil Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

Explore our TV show status pages.

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope that the Resident Evil TV show will be renewed for a second season? How would you feel if Netflix cancelled this TV series instead?