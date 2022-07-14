Network: Netflix

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: July 14, 2022 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Lance Reddick, Paola Núñez, Turlough Convery, Tamara Smart, Siena Agudong, Adeline Rudolph, Ella Balinska, Connor Gossati, Ahad Raza Mir, and Pedro de Tavira Egurrola.

TV show description:

An action horror series, the Resident Evil TV show was developed by Andrew Dabb and is based on the video game by Capcom.

In 2022, the action follows 14-year-old half-twins named Billie (Agudong) and Jade (Smart). They’re the offspring of Doctor Albert Wesker (Reddick) and were conceived via suspicious circumstances.

The girls’ lives change dramatically when their father is given an executive position at the Umbrella Corporation, a struggling company that once employed him. They move to New Raccoon City, a planned community run by Albert’s employer.

While there, the girls stumble onto the dark secrets behind their origins and Umbrella’s dark past. Meanwhile, Albert coordinates a response to the outbreak of a retroviral bio-weapon called T-virus.

In the year 2036, the T-virus has reduced civilization to 300 million. They live in walled-in communities, surrounded by billions of “Zeroes”, the blood-thirsty infected and mind-shattering creatures.

Jade (Balinska) fights for survival and is haunted by her past in New Raccoon City, by her father’s chilling connections to the sinister Umbrella Corporation but mostly by what happened to her sister, Billie (Rudolph).

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

