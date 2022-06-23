The Umbrella Academy: Season Three Viewer Votes

Can the wrongs be righted in the third season of The Umbrella Academy TV show on Netflix? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like The Umbrella Academy is cancelled or renewed for season four. Netflix and other streaming platforms, however, collect their own data. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the third season episodes of The Umbrella Academy here.

A Netflix superhero mystery comedy-drama series, The Umbrella Academy TV show stars Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Colm Feore, Ritu Arya, Justin Cornwell, Britne Oldford, Jake Epstein, Genesis Rodriguez, Cazzie David, Javon ‘Wanna’ Walton, and Jordan Claire Robbins. The story centers on an unusual group of people adopted by Sir Reginald Hargreeves (Feore) and trained to save the world at his school, The Umbrella Academy. All grown up, they reunite to solve the mystery behind Sir Reginald’s death and stave off a global apocalypse. In the third season, the Umbrella Academy returns home, convinced they prevented the initial apocalypse and fixed the timeline once and for all. But after a brief moment of celebration, they realize things aren’t how they left them. Enter the Sparrow Academy who immediately clashes with the Umbrellas in a violent face-off. Navigating challenges, losses, and surprises of their own, all the Umbrellas need to do now is to convince Dad’s new and possibly better family to help them put right what their arrival made wrong.





