Schmigadoon!: Season Two? Has the Apple TV+ Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Streaming on the Apple TV+ subscription service, the Schmigadoon! TV show is a parody of iconic Golden Age musicals. It stars Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key, Alan Cumming, Kristin Chenoweth, Aaron Tveit, Dove Cameron, Ariana DeBose, Fred Armisen, Jaime Camil, Jane Krakowski, and Ann Harada, with guest Martin Short. The story follows a pair of New York City nurses, Melissa Gimble (Strong) and Josh Skinner (Key). Their romance begins after a vending machine malfunctions and gives them all of its candy contents. But, over time, their relationship grows stale and they go on a retreat to rediscover their spark. While on a backpacking trip in the woods, they become lost and happen upon a stone bridge. They cross the bridge and find themselves in a seemingly idyllic town called Schmigadoon, where everyone acts, sings, and dances like they’re in a classic 1940s musical. The next morning, when they try to depart the magical town, a leprechaun (Short) tells Melissa and Josh that they cannot leave until they find true love.



As of July 17, 2021, Schmigadoon! has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is difficult to predict whether Apple TV+ will cancel or renew Schmigadoon! for season two. Since Apple TV+ isn’t ad-supported, it can take a chance on series it believes in but sooner or later it comes down to production costs, versus viewership numbers. This feels like a mini-series yet Apple hasn’t indicated that there won’t be a second season. I’m leaning toward a renewal. I’ll keep my ears open and an eye out for news, and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Schmigadoon! cancellation or renewal news.



