Ted Lasso: Season Three? Has the Apple TV+ Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Has the Ted Lasso TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on Apple TV+?



Streaming on the Apple TV+ subscription service, the Ted Lasso TV show stars Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Phil Dunster, Nick Mohammed, and Sarah Niles. The series revolves around Ted Lasso (Sudeikis), a small-time college football coach from Kansas. He’s hired to coach a professional British soccer team, despite having no experience coaching the sport. But what he lacks in knowledge, he makes up for with optimism, underdog determination, and biscuits. In season two, a sports psychologist has been brought in to work with AFC Richmond.



Ted Lasso has been renewed for a third season which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

Ted Lasso has already been renewed for a third season.



