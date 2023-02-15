On Patrol: Live: Reelz Renews Docuseries for 90 More Episodes, Through January 2024

On Patrol: Live is not going anywhere anytime soon. Reelz has ordered 90 more episodes of the docuseries, which means viewers will continue to see new episodes of the series through January 2024.

The series is hosted by Dan Abrams, Sgt. Sean “Sticks” Larkin, and Deputy Sheriff Curtis Wilson. New episodes air on Friday and Saturday nights with different police departments shown from around the country.

Reelz revealed more about the renewal of the series in a press release.

REELZ today announced it has ordered 90 new episodes of On Patrol: Live, produced by Half Moon Pictures, extending the run of the hit documentary series through January 2024. The show lifted the network to new heights in 2022 with audience gains of 270% in primetime among the highly valued Adult 25-54 demographic, making REELZ the fastest growing cable network last year[1]. In 2022, nearly 4 million viewers (P2+, 3.85 million, including Live+7) tuned into On Patrol: Live each week. For both Friday and Saturday nights, premiere telecasts of On Patrol: Live made it the #1 regularly scheduled cable program among Adults 25-54[2]. REELZ and On Patrol: Live ruled the weekends in 2022, with REELZ ranking as the number one non-sports network on 18 of 22 Friday nights, and the most-watched cable network overall on five of those Fridays. On Saturday nights from 9pm-midnight REELZ placed in the top five cable networks on all 22 weeks for Adults 25-54[3]. “The growth REELZ experienced in 2022 was remarkable by any measure and since the July 22 premiere of On Patrol: Live, our audience has increased every month and we expect that trend to continue into 2023 and beyond,” said REELZ CEO Stan E. Hubbard. “On Patrol: Live viewers come together to create a massive, engaged audience for three amazing hours every Friday and Saturday night.” On social media, On Patrol: Live has trended in Twitter’s top 5 every weekend since premiere – twice reaching the #1 trending topic – garnering the series more than 4 billion Twitter impressions to date[4]. Airing live every Friday and Saturday night from 9pm to 12am ET on REELZ, On Patrol: Live follows live news-gathering protocols as its more than 50 cameras document for viewers in real time the everyday work of police officers on patrol. Series host and Executive Producer Dan Abrams, alongside Sgt. Sean “Sticks” Larkin (ret.) and Deputy Sheriff Curtis Wilson, provide minute-by-minute live analysis and context, offering viewers unique insight into the experiences of the men and women of law enforcement appearing on the show. On Patrol: Live is produced by Half Moon Pictures for REELZ. Executive Producers are Dan Cesareo, John Zito, Lucilla D’Agostino, Paul Gordon, Joe Venafro and Dan Abrams.

