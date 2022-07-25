Menu

On Patrol: Live: Reelz Reality Series Debut Delayed by Technical Issue

by Regina Avalos,

On Patrol Live TV Show on Reelz: canceled or renewed?

On Patrol: Live was set to premiere on Reelz on Friday night, but a technical issue blocked the premiere. The series is the successor to the reality series Live PD. This new series will follow nine police departments live for three hours every Friday night.

Per Deadline, Reelz quickly went to Twitter to talk about the delay when viewers tuning in to watch the series saw Jail: Las Vegas instead. Check out the post below.

Reelz did air the On Patrol: Live premiere in its entirety and commercial-free once the network resolved the technical issue.

What do you think? Did you watch On Patrol: Live on Reelz? Do you plan to continue watching the series on the cable network?



