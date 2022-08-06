Court Night Live: A&E Orders New Legal Reality Series

Court Night Live is coming soon to A&E. The new legal reality series, which is being called the spiritual successor of Live PD, premieres on August 10th, and it will show live court cases. Vinnie Politan and Judge Greg Mathis will host the series, and retired Judge Vonda Evans will offer analysis, per Deadline.

The following was revealed about the A&E series:

“Court Night Live will be hosted by Vinnie Politan, the lead anchor for Court TV, and Judge Greg Mathis, who hosts Judge Mathis, with analysis from retired Judge Vonda Evans. It will see civil cases from across the country litigated live from pop-up courtrooms in Philadelphia, Tampa, and Chicago in front of a gallery of community members. During each broadcast, viewers will have the chance to vote on the verdicts in select cases in real time via text message. Politan, Mathis, and Evans will provide context and bring their legal perspectives to viewers so that they can better understand how the wheels of justice turn.” Elaine Frontain Bryant, EVP and Head of Programming for A&E, said the following about the upcoming series: “Court Night Live will combine the inherent drama of live civil court proceedings with context and expert legal analysis, elevating the traditional court shows that have been a staple of the television landscape for decades. Court Night Live gives viewers a chance to experience public trials live in the virtual courtroom gallery on air.”

