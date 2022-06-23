On Patrol: Live: New Police Series Gets Premiere Date on Reelz

On Patrol: Live from the people behind Live PD, now has its premiere date. The series will arrive on Reelz next month with host and executive producer Dan Abrams, Sgt. Sean “Sticks” Larkin, and Deputy Sheriff Curtis Wilson in front of the camera for the series.

Reelz revealed more about the new series in a press release.

“REELZ today announced new series On Patrol: Live premieres on Friday, July 22 at 9pm ET/ PT, reuniting the on-camera team of host and executive producer Dan Abrams and retired Tulsa Police Department Sgt. Sean “Sticks” Larkin, alongside Deputy Sheriff Curtis Wilson. Together, they will provide minute-by-minute live analysis as the series documents for viewers in real time the everyday work of police officers on patrol from diverse departments across America.

“We’re a month out from premiere and I can’t wait to be in-studio with Sticks and Curtis as we bring this new live policing show to viewers across the country,” said Abrams.

On Patrol: Live will also engage the community by inviting them into the series. “Citizen Ride-Alongs” will give local residents, within the communities of the departments appearing on the show, a first-hand perspective as they ride along with officers followed by On Patrol: Live cameras on live nights; “Citizens On-Set” invites community members into the studio as guests where they can share their Ride-Along experiences and observations and comment on the night’s live activities. Both features offer a unique opportunity for viewers and members of the community to gain unprecedented access to law enforcement – from routine calls and high-stakes incidents to tracking down fugitives of justice and recovering missing children.

“Preparations to launch On Patrol: Live are well underway and we are thrilled to be airing just one month from now,” said Stan E. Hubbard, CEO of REELZ. “The production’s complex logistics and technical sophistication are like producing a Super Bowl every Friday and Saturday night, and we’re thrilled to do it to deliver the excitement that only live television can. For viewers and distributors, On Patrol brings the promise of ‘anything can happen’ and ‘I’ve never seen that before’ – all adding up to a show that will be one of the most dynamic and compelling on TV.”

Hosting and executive producing On Patrol: Live is Dan Abrams, CEO and Founder of Abrams Media, host of Dan Abrams Live on NewsNation, Chief Legal Analyst for ABC News and former host of Live PD. Joining Abrams is Sgt. Sean “Sticks” Larkin, retired Tulsa Police Department lieutenant with nearly 25 years of service and Deputy Sheriff Curtis Wilson, Division Commander with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department in Columbia SC. Live on set every Friday and Saturday night from 9pm ET – 12am ET/PT the trio will provide viewers live analysis and context, offering unique insight into the experiences of the men and women of law enforcement appearing on the show. The live show content is complemented by public-service segments dedicated to finding missing children and tracking down America’s worst and most wanted criminals. For updates on the series or to join the conversation follow #OnPatrolLive and #PDNation on social media.”