Ted Lasso: Season Three of Apple TV+ Series Being Written as the Final Season

Production on season three of Ted Lasso is currently underway in the UK, and it could be the final season of the series. Brett Goldstein revealed that the upcoming season is being written and filmed as its last season.

Goldstein said the following about the Apple TV+ series, per Deadline:

“We are writing it like that. It was planned as three. Spoiler alert: Everyone dies. The nice part of the show is about people trying to be better. And that’s unusual. Our public discourse [on social media] is terrible. It is now normal for people to be horrible to each other. Our show shouldn’t be as refreshing as it is — that says more about the world it was brought into. I’ve got far more stories about people being lovely than about people being a nightmare.”

Bill Lawrence also spoke about Ted Lasso over the weekend, and he says the decision to continue the series is being left to Jason Sudeikis and the producers.

Also starring Hannah Waddingham, Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Phil Dunster, Nick Mohammed, and Sarah Niles, the series follows Lasso (Sudekis) as he coaches a British professional soccer team.

A premiere date for Ted Lasso season three will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Ted Lasso? Were you hoping for a fourth season?