The White Darkness: Tom Hiddleston to Star and EP Apple TV+ Series

Tom Hiddleston is coming to Apple TV+ in a new limited series. After appearing in Loki on Disney+, Hiddleston will now star in and executive produce The White Darkness. The series will follow the story of a man obsessed with adventure who ends up crossing Antarctica on foot.

Apple TV+ revealed more about the new series in a press release.

“Apple TV+ today announced a series order for The White Darkness, a new limited series starring Tom Hiddleston (The Essex Serpent, Loki), who will also serve as executive producer, and based on David Grann’s nonfiction work of the same name. The new co-production from Apple Studios and UCP is developed by Soo Hugh (Pachinko, The Terror), who will also co-showrun and serve as executive producer. Mark Heyman (Black Swan, Strange Angel), will co-showrun and executive produce on the series alongside Hugh, and Theresa Kang-Lowe (Pachinko) will executive produce through her company Blue Marble Pictures, which is currently in an overall deal with Apple TV+. The White Darkness is inspired by the true life account of Henry Worsley, a devoted husband and father, a former soldier, a man of deep honor and sacrifice, but also a man deeply obsessed with adventure, manifesting in an epic journey crossing Antarctica on foot. Starring Hiddleston as Worsley, this is a spellbinding story of courage, love, family and the extremes of human capacity. The White Darkness will be produced for Apple TV+ by Apple Studios and UCP. In addition to Hiddleston, Hugh, Heyman and Kang-Lowe, the series is also executive produced by Caroline Garity of Blue Marble Pictures. This marks the second partnership for Hugh, Blue Marble Pictures and Apple TV+ following the recently premiered, broadly and critically hailed series “Pachinko,” which Hugh wrote, produced and showran, and Kang executive produced, and is currently in season on Apple TV+. It also marks the second partnership for Apple TV+ and Hiddleston, who will next star in the upcoming Apple Original series The Essex Serpent.”

Additional details and a premiere date will be announced in the future.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out The White Darkness on Apple TV+?