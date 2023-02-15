Ted Lasso: Season Three Premiere Date Announced for Apple TV+ Series (Watch)

The third season of the Ted Lasso series kicks off next month. Apple TV+ has announced a premiere date and released a teaser trailer for the return of the beloved dramedy series. In a first for the streaming service, new episodes will be released on Wednesdays.

A sports comedy-drama series, the Ted Lasso TV show was developed by Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt, and Joe Kelly. The series stars Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Jeremy Swift, Phil Dunster, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, Nick Mohammed, Juno Temple, and Sarah Niles. The story begins as Ted Lasso (Sudeikis), a small-time college football coach from Kansas, is hired to coach a professional soccer team in England, despite having no experience coaching the sport.

In the upcoming third season, the newly-promoted AFC Richmond faces ridicule as media predictions widely peg them as last in the Premier League and Nate (Mohammed), now hailed as the “wonder kid,” has gone to work for Rupert (Anthony Head) at West Ham United. In the wake of Nate’s contentious departure from Richmond, Roy Kent (Goldstein) steps up as assistant coach, alongside Beard (Hunt). Meanwhile, while Ted deals with pressures at work, he continues to wrestle with his own personal issues back home, Rebecca (Waddingham) is focused on defeating Rupert and Keeley (Temple) navigates being the boss of her own PR agency. Things seem to be falling apart both on and off the pitch, but Team Lasso is set to give it their best shot anyway.

The third season of 12 episodes debuts on Wednesday, March 15th. There’s been talk that season three is the end for Ted Lasso but there’s been no official confirmation.

I watched the first season of Ted Lasso as a fan, the second season as a job applicant, and I got to watch the third season come together on index cards and whiteboards as one of its writers.

Season 3 is out March 15.

Can’t wait for you to see it. pic.twitter.com/xAz52y21r3 — Dylan Marron (@dylanmarron) February 14, 2023

What do you think? Have you enjoyed the Ted Lasso TV series? Are you looking forward to watching season three on Apple TV+? Do you think that should be the end?

