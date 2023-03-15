Ted Lasso: Season Three Viewer Votes

Coach Ted might just be in over his head in the third season of the Ted Lasso TV show on Apple TV+. As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Ted Lasso is cancelled or renewed for season four ( there’s been talk that season three is the end). Apple TV+ and other streaming platforms, however, collect their own data. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the third season episodes of Ted Lasso here.

A Apple TV+ sports comedy-drama series, the Ted Lasso TV show stars Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Jeremy Swift, Phil Dunster, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, Nick Mohammed, Juno Temple, Anthony Head, Toheeb Jimoh, Cristo Fernández, Kola Bokinni, Billy Harris, and James Lance. Sarah Niles recurs. The story revolves around Ted Lasso (Sudeikis), a small-time college football coach from Kansas. He’s hired to coach a professional soccer team in England, despite having no experience coaching the sport. Initially mocked for his folksy optimism and inexperience, he gradually wins over his boss and team. The newly-promoted AFC Richmond faces ridicule in season three as media predictions widely peg them as last in the Premier League. Nate (Mohammed), now hailed as the “wonder kid,” has gone to work for Rupert (Head) at West Ham United.





What do you think? Which season three episodes of the Ted Lasso TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Ted Lasso on Apple TV+ should end or be renewed for a fourth season?